Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size Worth $8.02 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical stapling devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. Application of surgical staplers has gradually evolved from invasive surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries. With introduction of advanced surgical staplers, difficulties associated with the use of conventional staplers have been addressed.

Key suggestions from the report:

Manual surgical stapling devices dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018. However, powered devices are projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period



An alarming number of emergency cases can lead to surgical fatigue, thereby, reducing productivity. Powered stapling devices allow surgeons to perform more number of surgeries in emergency wards



There is an increasing demand for disposable devices due to heightened concerns for communicable infections. Owing to which, disposable staplers are likely to dominate the market through 2025



Disposable staples are made of plastic, whereas reusable staples are made of stainless steel. Both disposable and reusable staples have disposable cartridges and although reusable, staplers generate lesser surgical waste



North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2018. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging bariatric surgeries, introduction of powered staples, and soaring need for tissue and wound management



Key industry contributors include Covidien plc; Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; United States Surgical Corp; Cardica, Inc.; Zimmer Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Smith & Nephew plc; Conmed Corporation; and CareFusion Corporation



In November 2018 , Ethicon launched ECHELON FLEX GST System for exceptional staple line integrity across wide range of tissue thickness under its Bariatric Revision Surgical Solutions.

Obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents below 18 years of age due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. In case of eating habits, people are more inclined towards fast food rather than healthy food. Growing busy schedule and increasing stress are both causing people to consume packed and processed food.

Severe cases of obesity cause other conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, resulting in many opting for bariatric surgery. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) 2014 data, the number of bariatric surgeries has drastically increased from 1,600 in 2006-2007 to 6,000 in 2012-2013. This indicates high demand for these surgeries owing to increasing awareness about surgical options for weight loss.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical stapling devices market based on product, type, end use, and region:

Surgical Stapling Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Powered Surgical Stapling Device



Manual Surgical Stapling Device

Surgical Stapling Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Disposable Surgical Stapling Device



Reusable Surgical Stapling Device

Surgical Stapling Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Centers

Surgical Stapling Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Switzerland





Netherlands





Belgium



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Singapore





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Turkey





Saudi Arabia





Israel

