Haier launches users' photo sharing event to highlight smart life

BEIJING, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Meet Global Haier, Enjoy Smart Life: Snapshot Haier", a large-scale theme event for Haier's global users, was initiated by Haier at the 125th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) on April 15.

The event aimed at allowing users to see the wonderful changes that Haier has brought to people's lives, said the organizer.

Haier's users can participate in the event by uploading photos or videos featuring Haier products, an executive with Haier said at the launching ceremony.

The event was carried out simultaneously in 160 countries and regions, through which Haier would make donations to those in need at home and abroad in the name of users.

Since its foundation in 1984, Haier has been committed to creating a better life for users through R&D of smart, healthy and innovative products.

At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2019 (AWE 2019), Haier displayed the latest layout for the globalization of its home appliance brands and highlighted the latest achievements through its seven major brands, namely Haier, GE Appliances (US), Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand), AQUA (Japan), Casarte, Leader and Candy (Italy).

The company's globalization is not about finding OEMs, but about creating independent brands, and forming a layout integrating design, manufacturing and sales overseas, noted an executive with Haier.

Haier focuses on localization in different countries and regions in its global layout. Through this event, users worldwide can share photos of a variety of Hair products, such as refrigerators with a fresh cabinet on the top designed for Indian vegetarians or freezers for Saudi users that can prevent food from defrosting even during an up-to-100-hour blackout.

China's smart home equipment market is projected to reach 357.6 billion yuan by 2020, according to an industry report. Against this backdrop, Haier's launch of "Smart Home" products globally will not only improve users' lives, but also boost the development of the global smart home industry.

Haier will join hands with Xinhua Silk Road, a national Belt and Road information service platform under Xinhua News Agency, to disclose rules of photo contribution and showcase the whole process of the event.

The organizer welcomes participation of interested users, and hopes that this event will bring Haier and its users closer to each other.

To participate in the event, please visit https://www.imsilkroad.com/active/ssp/.