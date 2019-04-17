Financial and Capital Market Commission on April 10, 2019 decided to allow AS "Brivais vilnis" shareholder SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Brivais vilnis" shares. 1. Information about the Offerer: SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" a company registered in Latvia on 19.03.2001., registration number: 40003536860, legal address - Jurmala, Darzu iela 56A, LV-2008, owns 3 019 205 (97.41 %) shares of AS "Brivais vilnis". 49.79% of SIA "MUSU INVESTICIJU FONDS" shares are owned by Arnolds Babris and 50.21% by Maris Trankalis. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 1.16 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. If the established offer period ends on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a public holiday, then the last day of the offer is considered the next working day. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "Brivais vilnis". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720081