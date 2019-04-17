Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2023

FREMONT, California, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023", the global anti-money laundering software market was estimated at $868.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.77 billion by 2023. The growth in the AML software market can be significantly attributed to factors such as regulatory compliance requirements of financial institutions with the concerned international regulatory bodies along with increased volume of wired transactions taking place globally.

An increase in the penetration of counter terrorism financing (CTF) and AML regulations in the financial services industry, are driving financials organizations to reinvent their compliance processes in order to act in accordance with the regulations and avoid the possibility of fines and sanctions. Furthermore, with the wide-ranging scope of requirements for the regulations, it is essential that the compliance officers have a thorough understanding of the industry's best practices and obligations. Utilization of anti-money laundering software provides several benefits to the financial institutions in effectively tracking the transactions.

The anti-money laundering software market has witnessed a high growth rate owing to the increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, continuous improvement in the anti-money laundering software by the regulatory organizations worldwide, and integration of big data analytics with anti-money laundering software. However, high implementation cost, risk of security breaches, and AML software integration into the existing systems of the respective financial institutions of the respective financial institutions are some of the major challenges hampering the growth of the market.

Companies are developing efficient and effective AML software, including transaction monitoring software, currency transaction reporting software, customer identity management software, compliance management software, sanction screening software, and case management software, thereby fulfilling the critical obligations of the business and coping with the entwined and highly complex operational and compliance risks.

According to Yash Agrawal, Analyst at BIS Research, "The adoption of analytics and machine learning in AML is increasing the adoption of anti-money laundering software in crypto currency market and emerging economies. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in AML along with KYC are the major factors which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the next five years. The market is packed with advancements in anti-money laundering systems, in order to promote digital currency activities. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the lower cost of implementation than that in the on-premise deployment models."

The BIS Research report provides a detailed analysis of the trends influencing the market currently, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by software type along with deployment type. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis which has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 major players in the AML software industry. Moreover, it draws upon insights from in-depth interviews of key opinion leaders from more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles around 16 companies, which are leading solution providers, including Nice Actimize, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv Inc., FICO, BAE Systems and SAS, among others.

