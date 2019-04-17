Marble of the World: Mark Campbell, Vice President of Marketing at InventureX, is Featured in an Interview on EOTMBlog.com

During the Interview, Campbell Shared What Inspired Him to Pursue a Career in Crowdfunding and What He Likes About this Method of Fundraising

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Mark Campbell, the Vice President of Marketing at InventureX, is pleased to announce that he was just featured in an in-depth interview on EOTMBlog.com.

To read the interview in its entirety, please check out http://www.eotmblog.com/business/executive-interview-sitting-down-with-mark-campbell-marketing-vp-at-inventurex/.

As the interviewer noted, Campbell has earned a well-deserved reputation in the crowdfunding world for his hard work and dedication. As a "serial entrepreneur" with a proven track record, Campbell has overseen the launch of hundreds of product ideas, and he is proud to be part of a company has helped budding entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams for 7 years.

When asked what inspired him to pursue this type of career, Campbell said that ever since he was a child, he has been interested in the concept of entrepreneurship.

"I heard many tales of people who had started from nothing and succeeded, and I read numerous business related books too," he said, adding that he thought it was great how small ideas can make a huge impact, with the right amount of focus, and this probably drew him to this industry.

"I never fail to be impressed by ingenious product ideas that have the potential to change the world. Working with clients who have these brilliant minds is an honor that I wouldn't swap for anything."

As for what he especially likes about the crowdfunding model, Campbell noted that the inherent dynamic nature of the industry is especially exciting for him. Describing a typical day as a "non-stop roller coaster ride," he enjoys working with people who have outstanding ideas for a product, and then helping them to turn their dreams into reality.

The interviewer finished out the talk with Campbell by asking him what entrepreneurs should do if they are interested in working with him and his team at InventureX. As he noted, they should start by visiting the company website at InventureX.com; this way, they can learn about the kinds of businesses they have worked with in the past, and if the company is a good fit.

About Mark Campbell:

Mark Campbell has been helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses through successful crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more about Mark Campbell and his team at InventureX by going to: https://inventurex.com/launch/.

Contact:

Rebecca Cook

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Mark Campbell

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542256/Mark-Campbell-Vice-President-of-Marketing-at-InventureX-is-Featured-in-an-Interview-on-EOTMBlogcom