Mobility company Shuttl will also set up more than 50 EV charging points in prime locations and state-run power distributor BSES Rajdhani Power Limited will invest in testing facilities to support stabilizing the grid for EV charging, as well as pilot schemes on effectively integrating renewable electricity into its network.From pv magazine India. App-based commuter transport service Shuttl and Delhi utility BRPL have joined the Climate Group's EV100 campaign to drive adoption of electric transport and have pledged to convert their fleets to electric and install charging infrastructure. Shuttl ...

