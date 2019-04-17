Radient Technologies Inc. Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière and Mr. Yves Gougoux to its Board of Directors, effective upon approval by Health Canada.



"We are delighted to be bringing these two very accomplished individuals onto our Board of Directors, and expanding our Board in the process", commented Frank Ferlaino, Chairman of Radient's Board of Directors. "As Radient continues to grow its operations globally by entering into new geographical markets and increasing its market presence in highly competitive industries, the expertise and knowledge that both Ms. Lafrenière and Mr. Gougoux bring to the Company will be invaluable. We look forward to welcoming them to our team."

Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière, CPA, CA, CICA, CPSC, Adm.A:

Ms. Lafrenière is the President & Chief Executive Officer of JFL International Inc., a management consulting firm. She is a retired partner of KPMG where she led the Compliance, Infrastructure Advisory and International Development Assistance Services of their Ottawa office. With more than 35 years of audit and consulting experience, she has served as an advisor to a broad spectrum of public and private companies, non-profit organizations, government departments and agencies, crown corporations and United Nations agencies.

Throughout her career, she has actively championed for the empowerment of women and the protection of children, as well as supporting education. She is the author of 12 business management courses and one self-empowerment book, and serves as a Director on several Boards. Ms. Lafrenière is also a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her significant contribution to the community in Canada and abroad.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, and she is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Internal Control Auditor.

Mr. Yves Gougoux:

Mr. Gougoux has spent more than 40 years in the field of advertising and marketing. After presiding over several national advertising agencies in Canada, in 1984 Mr. Gougoux acquired BCP, the first French Canadian advertising agency in Montreal. In 1996 BCP entered into a partnership with international advertising agency Publicis Groupe, resulting in the launch of Publicis in Canada, with locations in Toronto and Montreal. Mr. Gougoux was made CEO of Publicis Canada and under his guidance the agency proceeded with acquisitions in Toronto and Montreal, quickly becoming one of the leading advertising agencies in Canada. In 1998 Mr. Gougoux moved to Paris to preside over Publicis Conseil, the Paris office of Publicis, while remaining the CEO for Publicis Canada. After moving back to Canada in 2000, he sold his 30% stake of Publicis Canada to Publicis Groupe in 2013, and became Chairman of the Board of Publicis Canada in 2015. He currently serves as non-executive Chairman.

Mr. Gougoux is also on the Board of Directors of the Mira Foundation, a non-profit organization that trains and supplies service dogs to blind and handicapped persons as well as children with autism. He holds a Business Certificate from Sir George Williams University (now Concordia University).

About Radient

Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its MAP platform to provide premium ingredients that contain a full range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

