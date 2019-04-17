Vonage Earns Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its API Platform

Company recognized for One Vonage, a single, microservices software platform

SANTA CLARA, California, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American programmable communications market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vonage with the North American Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its One Vonage Platform strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871027/Vonage_Award.jpg

Vonage recognized early that the convergence of Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and communications APIs via Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), would provide greater value to customers, regardless of the scale and scope of their digital transformation initiatives. With a competitive suite of enterprise communications applications (UCaaS, CCaaS) and CPaaS capabilities via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, the company created a single, microservices-architected software platform - "One Vonage" - making it easy to create the specific tools customers need to address the unique communications challenges their businesses face.

"Vonage offers a unique combination of best-of-breed unified communications, communications APIs and most recently, contact center solutions, to create an all-encompassing and extensible communications portfolio," said Michael Brandenburg, Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "While traditional UCaaS competitors strive to incorporate CPaaS into their existing solution sets, Vonage can focus on developing innovative communications and collaboration applications to enhance its existing products and services using its own communications API platform."

Brandenburg continued "Vonage also competes directly against pure-play CPaaS providers by adding new capabilities to its API platform for the benefit of both third-party and in-house development teams. Distinctly, Vonage has not only prepared itself to effectively compete across UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS markets, but created a path to innovation for the future."

Vonage is using Cloud Communications to redefine how businesses communicate and operate. By creating intelligent interactions via enterprise communications applications and communications APIs, Vonage is developing more innovative solutions for a more meaningful end-to-end communications experience.

Vonage's Nexmo platform allows businesses to embed APIs directly into enterprise communications applications to enable personalized and contextual connections with customers across any channel - voice, SMS, messaging and chat - enabling a unique value proposition for business end users and developers alike. Businesses can start by rolling out Vonage's full line of communications and collaboration services, and then leverage APIs to automate, embed, and integrate communications elements to enhance their business applications and workflows at their own pace.

Vonage is using Cloud Communications to redefine how businesses communicate and operate. By creating intelligent interactions via enterprise communications applications and programmable communications, Vonage is developing more innovative solutions for a more meaningful end-to-end communications experience.

"Vonage is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the fifth consecutive year with a prestigious industry Leadership Award," said Alan Masarek, Vonage CEO. "This award reinforces our commitment to the One Vonage vision, making it easy to create the specific tools businesses need to address their unique communications challenges. We have a truly unique set of capabilities and solutions to deliver end-to-end communications solutions to help our customers drive better business outcomes."

"Through organic growth and innovation, as well as a carefully crafted acquisition strategy, Vonage has made the transition from a provider of residential Internet telephony services to a leading business software communications," noted Brandenburg. "The move into Nexmo, the Vonage API platform augments its Vonage Business Cloud UCaaS and contact center solutions with voice and messaging APIs to enhance the customer journey by customizing engagement and interactions across any channel. This way, Vonage is positioning itself as a strong UCaaS and CCaaS contender, while serving as a leader in programmable communications technology."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

Contact: