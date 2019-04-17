EY wins SAP Pinnacle Awards for Partner of the Year in Technology Innovation and Strategic Growth

- EY has been recognized by SAP for the sixth consecutive year

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces that it has received two 2019 SAP Pinnacle Awards: ISV Partner of the Year in the Technology Innovation category, and Strategic Growth Partner of the Year.

EY has received these awards in recognition of the strength of its alliance and ecosystem relationship with SAP in delivering solutions that help solve business and technology challenges and help enable digital transformation. This is the sixth consecutive year that EY has been recognized by SAP with its Pinnacle Awards.

EY was also a finalist in two other categories: Public Cloud for SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year and Integrated Delivery Partner of the Year.

Tim Fuller, EY Global SAP Go-to-Market Leader, says:

"I am proud of the collaborative approach of the EY and SAP alliance and the positive impact it has had on clients. By adopting a business-first view to address strategy, customer value, user experience, process, technology and operational impact, EY teams are well positioned to help clients address today's challenges."

The SAP Pinnacle Award program highlights top performing collaborators that have excelled in helping enterprises become best-run businesses. From more than 18,000 SAP collaborators worldwide, 24 were selected as winners in 30 categories, recognizing their commitment to value creation, exponential growth and simplification.

The Technology Innovation Award recognizes the independent software vendor that has created the most innovative services to help the customers succeed and innovate in their respective industries.

The Strategic Growth Partner of the Year Award is given to the SAP collaborator that has demonstrated significant growth across the globe, investment and innovation in strategic initiatives that support the digital core and the continued growth of cloud solutions including the SAP C/4HANA suite, intelligent technologies, and SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Fuller says:

"We are honored to receive SAP Pinnacle Awards for the sixth consecutive year. These accolades are testament to the EY teams' ability and commitment to innovate, transform and deliver with intelligence for clients."

Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit event being held in Orlando, Florida on 6 May. The event is for all SAP partners and takes place on the day prior to the SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, a global business technology event hosted by SAP and ASUG taking place 7-9 May 2019.

As part of the ongoing alliance with SAP, EY is a strategic sponsor at SAPPHIRE NOW, where it will bring the "Intelligence.Realized" theme to life via discussions about blockchain, the Internet of Things, digital transformation and more. To learn more about the EY and SAP alliance, visit https://www.ey.com/gl/en/about-us/our-alliances/ey-sap-alliance .

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg