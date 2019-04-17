French Company Goes Live on DataStax; Meeting GDPR Security Requirements and Maintaining High Availability and Consistency

DataStax, the leading provider of the active everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra, today announced that Bouygues Telecom, a French mobile phone, internet service provider, and IPTV company, is using DataStax Enterprise to improve the availability, scalability, and consistency of its network.

Bouygues Telecom has more than 16.4 million mobile phone customers and provides 4G service to more than 97% of the French population. The company was struggling with the data quality and availability of its provisioning system, which keeps its networks running, and needed to replace its relational database with something far more powerful and flexible.

With DataStax, a globally distributed and scalable intelligent database, Bouygues Telecom avoided having to use obsolete or outdated data and was able to guarantee very high network availability without compromising data quality.

"We were able to start working off clean and consistent data without having to worry about downtime," said Louis Le Compagnon, Head of the Development Center and Shared Architecture within the Networks Department of Bouygues Telecom. "That is a huge advantage and step forward."

"We're honored to be able to help a company of Bouygues Telecom's size and importance maintain a complicated network and improve service for its customers," said DataStax CMO Cate Lochead. "With our help, Bouygues Telecom is keeping millions of people consistently and seamlessly connected to their essential communications tools."

DataStax allows querying of the database in several ways, making it possible to detect and correct inconsistencies. The solution is also easily scalable and Bouygues Telecom hopes to eventually use it to handle 1.5 billion transactions per day. Another advantage of DataStax: the high level of security within the cluster, which allows native encryption-an extremely valuable function in the context of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the sensitive customer data that telecom operators sometimes handle.

"Today, we have an infrastructure that allows us to ensure continuous availability on our three websites," Le Compagnon continued. "If all the nodes integrate all the data, all are not systematically used and we adapt the level of transactional risk according to each case of use. If a site is lost, consistency can be maintained. For example, we lost four nodes in pre-production, but we did not suffer any loss of service."

Click here to learn more about how Bouygues Telecom is using DataStax.

