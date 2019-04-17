AdChef Is the World's First Platform to Produce and Deploy Millions of Unique Personalized Creative Ads to the Most Popular Digital Media Platforms/DSPs Using AI/Machine Learning Optimization

AdGreetz today announced the launch of AdChef, its new proprietary, fully-automated and integrated marketing platform. AdChef is the world's first personalized video/display platform able to produce, upload and deploy millions of unique creative versions of ads to the most popular digital media platforms and demand side platforms (DSPs), while concurrently optimizing via AI/machine learning all in real time. It can be integrated for use with platforms, including: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, The Trade Desk and Google's YouTube, AdWords, DoubleClick, among others. AdChef is now patent pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (U.S. Patent No. 62/790,274), and the corresponding office in India (Patent No. 201914004174).

"AdChef represents the next generation in digital advertising, media buying and dynamic creative production and optimization," says Eric Frankel, CEO and Founder of AdGreetz. "Historically, brands and their agencies produce a single, generic, one-size-fits-all commercial and deploy to each digital media platform/DSP on an individual basis. For the first time in digital advertising, brands, agencies and media buying firms can produce and deploy millions of hyper-personalized ads and simultaneously optimize their performance across dozens of the most popular digital media platforms/DSPs."

Kunal Dubey, Director of Marketing for Flipkart, India's number one e-commerce site and AdChef user said, "AdChef represents a dramatic shift for the advertising industry and has improved the way Flipkart communicates with customers in a personalized manner. In our partnership of two years, we have been able to upgrade our one size fits all ads to dynamically created and optimized ads across digital platforms. For Big Billion Days 2018, AdChef was critical in scaling up our marketing by creating 3 million-plus videos and improving performance metrics across digital channels."

AdChef consists of three proprietary ingredients: Ad Chemist, Ad Multiplier and Ad Runner

Chemist:

Generates strategy, objectives and goals

Sets audience segments

Recommends creative based on audience segment

Finalizes ad templates

Ad Multiplier:

Generates unlimited video, display or GIF ad units

Auto-conforms to each platform's ad specs

Renders in a fraction of a second

Ad Runner:

Uploads and deploys thousands to millions of ads to multiple ad servers concurrently

Optimizes all aspects of ad campaign/trafficking in real time with AI/machine learning

Garners highest engagement and activation

AdGreetz' AdChef increases activation(revenue) two to three times and saves significant media costs by delivering the right video/display ad/message, to the right person, at the right time, in the right location, on the right channel and in the right format.

About AdGreetz:

AdGreetz is the leading proprietary SaaS video personalization platform that empowers brands worldwide to build stronger relationships with individual consumers, drive revenue and accelerate their digital transformation by allowing them to converse with customers on an individual level via millions of hyper-personalized, "smart", data-driven, video messages and ads (on 21 digital and traditional channels) that engage and activate 2X-3X better than other marketing tactics. Channels include: Facebook, Instagram, Google Marketing Platform, YouTube, Twitter, display, email, premium video, print, outdoor, point of purchase, apps, on-pack, OTT, Snapchat and website.

Current and recent clients include: Amazon, Google, Zalando, West Elm, Forever 21, JustFab, Anheuser-Busch, Quaker, PepsiCo, Kraft, General Mills, Flipkart, Myntra, Post Holdings, BMW, Toyota, Acura, Intel, LG, Lenovo, Disney, DirecTV, The Wall Street Journal, HBO, NBC, ABC, Hearst, Universal Pictures

AdGreetz is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and the UK.

