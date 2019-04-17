Avalon GloboCare Corp.: Avalon GloboCare to Host The 3rd Annual International Scientific Forum on Exosome Research and Application (ISFERA) in Beijing on July 19, 2019

Co-organized with the Regenerative Medicine Foundation

Concurrent with the 7th Annual Lu Daopei Hematology Forum

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that it will co-organize the 3rd Annual International Scientific Forum on Exosome Research and Application (ISFERA) with the Regenerative Medicine Foundation. The event will take place at the Beijing International Convention Center on July 19, 2019, concurrent with the 7th Annual Lu Daopei Hematology Forum. A panel of leading international experts will present scientific and clinical work related to exosomes and extracellular vesicles with respect to:

Standardization of clinical-grade stem cell exosome bio-production

Application of exosomal biomarkers in liquid biopsy

Correlation of exosomal biomarkers with cancer therapeutic resistance

Utilization of engineered exosomes as a novel therapeutic delivery system

"Exosomics" as a bioinformatic source in health and disease management

"We are excited and honored to co-organize this year's ISFERA with the Regenerative Medicine Foundation," stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare Corp, as well as Chairperson of ISFERA 2019. "We look forward to building upon the previous success of this international meeting to help expand the scientific/clinical knowledge and application of exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics," added Dr. Jin.

Now entering its 16th year, the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) fosters strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. RMF pursues its mission by producing its flagship World Stem Cell Summit; honoring leaders through the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Awards; publishing The World Stem Report with its journal partner, Stem Cells Translational Medicine; and promoting policy and educational initiatives. The World Stem Cell Summit was founded by Bernard Siegel, J.D. and is produced by RMF. This annual event has earned its reputation as the world's most inclusive and expansive, interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. Global in scope, the Summit fosters biomedical research and translation, funding, and investments targeting cures. It is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics ("liquid biopsy"), cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

