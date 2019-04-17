Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) ("Liberty"), a concealed weapons detection solutions company, announces that it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 24 in celebration of its migration to and commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 9, 2019.

"This is a very exciting milestone for Liberty, as we continue to move forward on a mission to create security solutions to protect communities all over the world. We are happy to announce that we are officially trading on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange," said Bill Riker, Liberty CEO. "We would like to sincerely thank all our valued team members, investors, and partners for their continued support and involvement in Liberty's growth and development."

Already, Liberty has announced that it has in place an MOU to beta test its technology with the Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership which hosts events such as NHL hockey games and most of the largest concerts and shows in Vancouver. The Vancouver Arena is also known for the Canadian men's and women's hockey gold medal wins during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

"Response from the market has been exceedingly positive - there is a very clear demand for this kind of technology and we look forward to continuing to roll out testing for our HEXWAVE product," added Riker.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

