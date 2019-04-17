Hemp Boom Spawns Lucrative Deals

DENVER, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the Farm Bill was signed into law, farmers across the United States have rushed into hemp cultivation, driving demand for the supplies needed to grow the crop necessary to meet surging CBD use.

Global hemp industry to reach $22 billion in 2022.

in 2022. CBD market could increase 40 times in the next four years.

Hemp farming skyrockets to meet demand.

Serious squeeze on hydroponic and cultivation supply products.

Hemp is booming across the country, and nowhere more so than in Kentucky, where the applications to grow hemp are expected to increase fivefold, and acreage dedicated to growing the crop is set to more than triple this year. At the forefront of this explosive market growth, Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) (SGMD Profile) recently inked a strategic supply contract with Hempistry Inc., a leading Kentucky-based cultivator of high CBD content hemp. Since passage of the farm bill, other major Canadian producers have also been making deals to expand hemp and CBD operations south of the border. Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced the acquisition of a large hemp foods maker, and Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED) is making substantial investments in New York state. Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) temporarily withdrew from the U.S. market while fighting off a hostile takeover bid. And after a $1.8 billion investment from a U.S. tobacco giant, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) is expanding globally with eyes to the U.S. markets in the future. Even the largest Canadian licensed producers are betting on hemp CBD, underscoring titanic market growth.

To view an infographic of this editorial, click here .

The Money Pump

In the course of only a few years, CBD extracted from hemp is now marketed for everything from pain relief and reducing inflammation to relieving stress and anxiety. CBD is sold in an array of products from shampoos, lotions and oils to drinks, pet treats and granola. The popularity of CBD isn't likely to wane any time soon, and the soaring popularity is reflected in market projections.

The CBD boom was presaged by passage of the Farm Bill, an absolute sea change in the balance of power in global hemp markets. Historically, the United States had been an importer of hemp products, but now the U.S. market is expected to lead the global hemp industry reaching an eye-popping $22 billion in 2022. With a market expected to increase 40-fold in the next four years, its little wonder there's such an enormous upsurge in hemp cultivation.

To achieve quality and consistency, much of the hemp cultivated in North America isn't grown from seed but is cloned or propagated from existing hemp plants. Known as micropropagation, this process allows for a large number of plants to be readied simultaneously, facilitating stable, consistent production and guaranteeing that the plants are exact genetic copies of the most desirable mother plants. Its exceptionally important in hemp cultivation to produce healthy, high-content CBD plants with all the characteristics required by hemp-product producers.

This process gives cultivators more control over how their plants grow and results in more valuable crops. The rapid vegetative propagation of plants under the controlled conditions of light intensity, temperature and precise nutrient mediums requires unique equipment and supplies. The nationwide surge in hemp production has created shortages and increased demand for these much-needed hydroponic supplies. With the boom in hemp cultivation occurring this planting season, many of the supplies required for successful micropropagation operations are in short supply. This supply squeeze has spawned an unprecedented industry opportunity.

The Right Moves

Identifying the upside early, Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) has been making all the right moves to capture an outsized share of this burgeoning new market. A specialty product and brand marketing company, Sugarmade invests in and develops products and brands with disruptive potential.

Expanding its footprint in the supply of high-demand hydroponic and cultivation products, the company has been on an acquisition spree and executing new supply contracts to capture an ever-increasing market share. The latest supply contract with hemp cultivator Hempistry reflects Sugarmade's hydroponic trajectory. Utilizing advanced plant genetics and technological innovation, Hempistry is now scaling operations to approximately 2,600 acres aggregated between its subsidiaries, while adding to the product value chain and enhancing production efficiencies.

To achieve these objectives requires a secure, reliable source of specialty equipment and supplies. Sugarmade recognized the potential windfall last year and locked in an option to invest $1 million in Hempistry. That relationship has blossomed into a supply agreement that should serve both companies extremely well. Hempistry is acquiring supplies for its hemp micropropagation operation from Sugarmade, and expectations are that this supply relationship will flourish as Hempistry expands operations domestically and internationally. The agreement will ensure supplies reach supply-starved Kentucky, which is on the leading-edge of the hemp cultivation boom.

"Industrial hemp is promising and is the fastest area of growth in Kentucky agriculture," said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky commissioner of agriculture, in an interview with CNBC. "We don't know if industrial hemp will replace tobacco, but we are going to champion it."

Sugarmade CEO Jimmy Chan, now also a director at Hempistry, commented, "With at least 42,000 acres of hemp expected to be planted in Kentucky and considering an average plant density per acre of well over 1,000, farmers in Kentucky will need hundreds of millions of clones over the coming years. When these numbers are multiplied over the many other hemp cultivation states, it is easy for anyone to see the strong demand scenario that is quickly developing. We have already received our first shipments of micropropagation supplies, and we are in process of making deliveries. Sugarmade plans to significantly expand our operations relative to hemp cultivation."

E Pluribus Unum

Out of many, one. The Latin phrase emblazoned on U.S. currency should be the slogan for what's happening in the fractured and fragmented specialty hydroponic supply industry. With demand reaching epic proportions, the clutch of small and inefficient supply companies is ill prepared to service the requirements of the blooming hemp industry.

Cognizant of the shortfall, Sugarmade is on a mission to consolidate the fragmented industry by strategically acquiring other synergistic hemp-based operations. Sugarmade's brands already include: Zenhydro.com, a comprehensive online hydroponics supply outlet; AthenaUnited.com, a specialist company providing hydroponic supplies to large commercial cultivators; CarryOutSupplies.com, a leader in paper and plastic supplies; and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions, which offers the world's only patented intelligent packaging, storage and distribution for medicinal plants.

Continuing its consolidation strategy, Sugarmade recently announced that it will acquire the flagship operation of Washington State-based Hydro4Less, which is expected to produce about $5 million in revenues and be profitable this year. In the agreement, Sugarmade also gained an option to purchase two additional Hydro4Less retail operations, currently producing in excess of $20 million annually.

"Sugarmade is expecting to realize exceptional revenue growth this year from all of our hydroponic-related market sectors," said Chan. "We are excited about having the very talented staff of Hydro4Less join the Sugarmade family of companies. We continue to seek additional acquisitions to further boost our already expected robust revenue growth rate."

Expanding on a 2017 master marketing agreement with Bizright LLC where Sugarmade would sell its products, Sugarmade also announced that it will acquire Bzrth Inc., a sister company of Bizright. These accretive acquisitions will make Sugarmade one of the largest publicly traded hydroponic supply companies in the world.

"Sugarmade plans to integrate these businesses fully as soon as is possible, making us one of the larger suppliers to this growing marketplace," stated Chan. "Additionally, we are in process of vetting other possible acquisitions to further enhance our portfolio of hydroponic and cultivation supply products. We are certainly excited about our prospects for the remaining part of this year and into next yea" stated Chan.

Northern Neighbors Look to Capitalize

In its most expensive acquisition to date, Canadian based Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced that it has agreed to purchase Manitoba Harvest for $317 million in cash and stock to bolster its thrust into the U.S. CBD product market. Manitoba Harvest claims to be the world's largest hemp food maker. With operations around the globe, Tilray now expects to launch CBD-derived products in the United States as early as this summer.

Less than a month after the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill, Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED) announced plans to invest up to $150 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in New York state. The company plans to establish large-scale production capabilities focused on hemp extraction and product manufacturing. Canopy called its expansion into the United States "another example of the strategic advantage" last year's $4 billion investment Constellation Brands provides the company.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) temporarily withdrew from the U.S. market while fighting off a $2 billion hostile takeover bid from U.S.-based Green Growth Brands. Aphria rejected the bid saying it was being undervalued. Located in the greenhouse capital of Canada, Aphria Inc. is one of world's lowest cost producers

With international production and distribution, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing research, technology and product development. The Cronos Group is building a global network with partnerships, joint ventures, production and distribution spreading across five continents. Cronos Group is intent on building an iconic brand portfolio around the globe.

Evaluating what has transpired and the projections of what is to come, the hemp markets and affiliated products and services appear to be sectors that could offer incredible returns. With multiple contracts in place, several acquisitions completed with more pending and planned, plus immense opportunity ahead, Sugarmade is hotly pursuing its mission to be a dominant player in the hydroponic supply industry piece of that pie.

For more information about Sugarmade, please visit Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire: Text "Cannabis" to 21000

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)

About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

+1-303-498-7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611