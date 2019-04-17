Senator and 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced plans for a targeted expansion of renewable energy development on public lands along with a moratorium on new fossil fuel leases.From pv magazine USA. The vote may be 21 months away, but pv magazine USA's coverage of the 2020 presidential election is up and running, thanks to U.S. senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren doing what she appears to do best: specific, detailed policy proposals. A post on online platform Medium by Warren started with a frontal assault on president Donald Trump's plans for the development of fossil ...

