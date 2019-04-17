ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Granted U.S. Patent for Determining Fractional Fat Content of Tissue

Newly Issued Patent Strengthens Accuracy of TAEUS Fat Quantification Methodologies

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been awarded U.S. Patent Number 10,258,277 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for 'A Method And System For Determining Fractional Fat Content Of Tissue'.

The newly issued '277 patent covers a method and system for determining fractional fat content of tissue that takes into consideration the speed of sound in that tissue. This patent builds on ENDRA's growing list of issued patents in the area of tissue fat quantification. Conventional ultrasound image formation methodologies assume a single speed of sound, while this issued patent leverages TAEUS' inherent sensitivity to fractional fat differences in tissue to estimate the actual speed of sound in tissue and thereby improves the accuracy of TAEUS fat quantification methodologies. The patent also describes a calibration methodology for fractional fat measurements.

"ENDRA's recently-issued patent '277 now provides more robust IP protection for our Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) clinical products as it defines a method and system to determine a fat content utilizing calibration and estimates of actual speed of sound in tissue to improve the accuracy in estimating tissue fat fraction with TAEUS,' explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon.

U.S. Patent Number 10,258,277 Abstract

A system and method for determining fractional fat content of tissue comprises registering thermoacoustic image coordinates to an acquired ultrasound image, the acquired ultrasound image at least comprising target tissue within a region of interest; defining a thermoacoustic voxel grid coincident with the region of interest; obtaining thermoacoustic image measurement values from tissue within the region of interest corresponding to the voxels within the defined thermoacoustic voxel grid to yield a thermoacoustic measurement matrix; normalizing the thermoacoustic image measurement values within the thermoacoustic measurement matrix; calculating a fractional fat content map for the target tissue within the region of interest based on the normalized thermoacoustic image measurement values within the thermoacoustic measurement matrix and a reference thermoacoustic measurement value; and correcting the fractional fat content map based on tissue speed-of-sound data to yield a final fractional fat content map for the target tissue within the region of interest.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the fatty liver tissue characterization, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com .

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of pending human studies and nature of the data obtained from such studies; the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the success we may have in, and the cost to us of, maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

