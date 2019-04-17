Visiongain Publishes Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy), by Technology (Liquid-Based Technology, Powder-Based Technology), by Aircraft (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing), by Application (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry

Market Definition:

• Military aerospace coatings are high performance, polyurethane topcoat designed and developed for exterior and interior application on military aircrafts and helicopters.

• They can also be used on general aviation and commercial aircraft. The exterior surface of the aircraft or helicopter usually requires attractive painting to maintain the appearance and protection against corrosion.

• These coatings are designed with withstand the extreme environmental conditions which requires a strong resistance power.

Market Overview and Trends

• Aerospace coating can also be called as aviation coating, aircraft coating or aircraft paint.

• The market size of aerospace industries has significantly increased in past few years leading to extraordinary demand of aerospace coatings.

• As the requirement of coatings in aerospace industry is highly specific, helicopters, airplanes, jets, and other aircrafts are coated with specialized innovative aerospace coatings.

• The aerospace coatings are designed mainly to prolong the life of the aircraft structures. To make these coatings efficient, researchers are opting for advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and chrome-free and powder-based technology that improves the properties of the coating material used.

• Nanotechnology based coatings are also used on turbine blades and other mechanical components which have to tolerate high temperatures and friction wear.

• Also, research studies are being conducted towards developing radiation-curable coatings for military applications.

• Since past few years, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has taken significant initiatives to explore the limits of where UV-cure coatings can be used for aerospace applications.

• Such initiatives tends to fuel the research and development and ultimately open new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Governments across the globe are focusing on strengthening their defense sector to become a global super power.

• Due to this, the aerospace industry is experiencing a tremendous growth across the globe, which is largely contributing to the growth of military aerospace coating market.

• Increasing research and development activities and growing investment in purchasing aircrafts.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Volatile nature of prices of raw material

• Safety regulation with respect to the chemicals such as lead

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The military aerospace coatings market is segmented on the resin type, technology, aircraft, application and geography.

Resin Type

• Polyurethane Market, 2019-2029

• Epoxy Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Liquid-Based Technology Market, 2019-2029

• Powder-Based Technology Market, 2019-2029

Types of Aircrafts

• Fixed-Wing Aircrafts Market, 2019-2029

• Rotary Wing Aircrafts Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Original Equipment Manufacturer Market, 2019-2029

• Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The major players operating in the military aerospace coating market adopt various organic and inorganic strategies to enhance the market presence.

• Companies focus on partnerships and collaborations, contracts and agreements, and mergers and acquisitions as their primary growth strategies.

• In April 2017 Edge Aviation Services, Associated Painters, and Eirtech Aviation collaborate to form International Aerospace Coatings, a global aircraft painting company.

• In September 2017 Sherwin-Williams developed its next generation military 85285E aerospace coating.

Major Market Players:

PPG, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Akzonobel, Hentzen Coatings, Mapaero, 3Chem, Creative Coatings, Zircotec Ltd. and Qioptiq.

Companies covered in the report include:

3Chem

Akzo Nobel

Argosy International

Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc.

BAE Systems

BASF SE,

Brycoat Inc.

Cheaerospacel

Creative Coatings

General Dynamics

Henkel AG

Hentzen Coatings

Hohman Plating & Manufacturing

IHI Ionbond AG,

International Aerospace Coatings Holdings

Lockheed Martin

Mankiewicz Gebr.

Mapaero

Merck Performance Materials

Northrop Grumman

PPG Industries, Inc.

Qioptiq

Sherwin-Williams

United Technologies

Zircotec Ltd.

