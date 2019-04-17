Tapad Brings Global Insights to Arm Treasure Data's Enterprise CDP Technology

Joint solution will enhance accuracy and reach across North America, EMEA and APAC

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global marketing technology company and leader in digital identity resolution solutions, today announced a new joint capability with Arm Treasure DataTM , a leader in enterprise customer data management.

The partnership combines The Tapad GraphTM technology with Arm Treasure Data's robust enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), enabling advertisers in the Arm Treasure Data marketplace to access Tapad's datasets. With the integration of Tapad's Graph and Arm Treasure Data's existing first party data, marketers will be able to deliver scalable, cross-device messaging with precision. In addition, marketers can benefit from anonymous customer journey analysis, audience expansion and online and offline attribution.

Arm Treasure Data's APAC market customers will have access to expanded audience reach by leveraging Tapad's global, proprietary datasets. While Tapad will be able to extend its presence into the APAC region, tapping into Arm Treasure Data's existing footprint.

"Combining Tapad's Graph with Arm Treasure Data's CDP will enable our customers to make holistic, data-driven decisions that increase ROI," said Chris Feo, SVP of Global Data Licensing and Strategic Partnerships at Tapad. "In combining these two solutions, we can now offer advertisers the value of both technologies to optimize their marketing initiatives and create seamless experiences across multiple devices and channels."

"The Tapad GraphTM is a trusted and established platform with a history of innovation," said Stephen Lee, Senior Director, Business Development, Arm Treasure Data. "Integrating Tapad's technology into the Arm Treasure Data CDP will allow for streamlined experiences across markets, achieving global scalable reach."

For more information about The Tapad GraphTM, or to request a demo, visit www.tapad.com.

About Tapad Tapad, Inc. is a global marketing technology company and leader in digital identity resolution solutions. The Tapad GraphTM, and related solutions, provide a privacy-safe approach to connecting device identifiers to brand and marketer data, thereby allowing for enhanced measurement, attribution, reach and ROI of marketing campaigns. The Tapad GraphTM enables marketers around the world to maximize campaign effectiveness and drive business results. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its innovation, growth and workplace culture, and has earned numerous awards, including the TMCnet Tech Culture Award. Based in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telenor Group.

About Treasure Data Arm Treasure Data enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) unifies data from multiple sources - online, offline, IoT and device generated data - and empowers enterprises to disrupt their markets with superior customer experiences. Our customers are creating transformational customer relationships by connecting the data dots with our CDP. Arm Treasure Data is fully owned by Arm Holdings and has a global customer base of over 300 enterprises including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. Our clients manage over 130 trillion records, resulting in more predictable and profitable business results.

Media Contact: Avery Kaye Director, Public Relations, Tapad Avery.Kaye@Tapad.com