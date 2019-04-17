Aircraft Enclosures Market to Reach $1.4 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aircraft Enclosures Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Application Type (Avionics, In-Flight Entertainment, Embedded Computing, and Others), by Material Type (Aluminum Enclosures, Composite Enclosures, and Other Enclosures), by Process Type (Stamp Enclosures, Injection-Molded Enclosures, and Other Enclosures), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 250-page strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the enclosures market in the global aircraft industry over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights various segments and competitive landscapes with an aim to provide the market stakeholders the most well-versed resource for effective decision making as well as building profitable growth strategies. The report also provides complete analysis on composite enclosures, a niche but fast-growing product, in order to make the market participants aware about the changing material dynamics.

Aircraft Enclosures Market: Highlights

Enclosures in an aircraft are cases or cabinets used to protect critical electronic components. Reduction in thermal loads, protection against aircraft fluids, protection from the environment, and shielding against EMI as well as static electricity are some of the essential functions performed by enclosures in an aircraft. Over the period, there has been a drastic transformation in the design, material, as well as the size of enclosures used in the aircraft industry. The major players have been developing advanced lightweight enclosures in order to assist airframers in achieving their goal of developing fuel-efficient aircraft.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft enclosures market offers healthy growth opportunities over the next five years and is expected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,425.3 million in 2024. Organic growth of aircraft production to support the rising passenger and freight traffic, increasing demand for lightweight enclosures, increasing use of avionics in next-generation aircraft, and advancement in aircraft electronics are some of the key factors that are proliferating the demand for enclosures in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, increasing preference for composite enclosures, high focus on passenger safety, and increasing use of avionics are some of the key factors, which are likely to aid growth for the segment's demand for enclosures in the coming years.

Based on the application type, avionics segment is likely to remain the most dominant application type in the market over the next five years. Airlines are increasingly seeking to refurbish aging fleets, with a sharp focus on greater fuel economies, reducing CO2 emissions, newer navigation equipment, and flight management systems enabled for connectivity. Development in avionics subsystems such as enhanced vision system (EVS), automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), attitude heading reference system (AHRS) and automated flight control are the factors driving the aircraft enclosures market.

Aluminum enclosure is set to maintain its dominance in the market in the foreseen future, owing to its superior mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. However, composite enclosure is set to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Composite enclosure brings several advantages to the table including lightweight, durability, and ability to mold in complex shapes. Composite enclosures can be easily customized with shielding, circuit traces, embedded antennas, and other components.

Based on the process type, stamping is estimated to remain the most dominant manufacturing process for the construction of metal enclosures during the forecast period. The process offers several advantages including faster part cycle time and reduced defects, which lead to the overall lower production cost. Injection molding process is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Composite enclosures are predominantly manufactured with high-temperature moldable thermoplastic resins, such as PPS and PEEK, which are preferably processed with the injection molding process.

As per the study, North America is set to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aircraft enclosures market. Presence of major aircraft manufacturers and tier players primarily drive the demand for enclosures in the country. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, driven by China, India, and Japan.

Key aircraft enclosure manufacturers are Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd., Collins Aerospace, Ducommun Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Thales S.A., and TE Connectivity. Development of lightweight compact size enclosures and collaborations with OEMs and system suppliers for the joint development of enclosures are some of the strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies enclosures' market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Enclosures Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Enclosures Market, By Material Type

Aluminum Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Enclosures Market, By Application Type

Avionics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Embedded Computing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

In-Flight Entertainment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Enclosures Market, By Process Type

Stamp Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Injection-Molded Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Enclosures Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

