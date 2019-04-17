Aureus Incorporated: Positive Momentum Emerges at Aureus, Inc.

Yuengling Ice Cream Operator Reports 2018 Revenue, Foresees Expansion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company that exclusively operates the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, as well as select Yuengling retail distribution has filed 2018 sales figures and a set of Pro Forma financials with OTC Markets. The filing of approximately $800,000 in fiscal 2018 revenue is the first reported sales figure for Aureus since its Q1 2019 acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream. Aureus management also reports that all leading indicators point to healthy sales growth into 2019, as its corporate integration is proceeding according to plan, and demand for the Yuengling's brand is trending above forecasted levels.

Aureus CEO, Everett Dickson, explains that the significance of these developments is multi-faceted: 'Our ice cream line is not just literally cool for the coming spring and summer season, it's also cool how well our ice cream is tapping into America's taste cravings. We're ahead of the curve in product development with our Yuengling's Lite range. It packs so much flavor and satisfaction into a modern health-focused deliverable. This newest Yuengling's Lite product line is so right-on for where this market is going. Our shareholders can be really proud of the positive feedback that we're getting in market testing. That's now translating into business results. While we see 2019 as a rebuilding and transition year, we are projecting a 50% growth in 2020 of $1.2mm, over 2019 and that is just the start of it, considering the plans we are making to take this to the next level.'

The U.S. ice cream market remains a strong sub-category within the food sector, as Americans remain loyal to this time-tested favorite treat. Despite a trend toward industry consolidation, consumers have demonstrated particular interest in brands that they perceive as 'artisan' quality, with a homespun character. For this reason, retailers report that premium ice cream continues to be accepted and growing, independent of broader economic trends, bringing average U.S. per-capita consumption to over 23 pounds per year. The Yuengling brand, which traces its roots to a Pennsylvania brewery in the 1920s is being positioned by Aureus management as the inheritor of these favorable business conditions.

Mr. Dickson adds, 'We've got brand excitement going for us. We are getting great feedback from consumers and retailers who really want our product on a repeat purchase basis because it's a fun purchase, a pleasure, and a satisfaction, all at the same time. Parents like it as much as the kids; even grandparents love it. It's a bit magical to see something so steeped in tradition, on the one hand, be so up-to-date on the other. It's the best of both worlds for our shareholders too. We've got real brand value coming from a family tradition, combined with a next generation of growth being achieved by updating our marketing reach. It's great.'

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus holds certain exclusive marketing rights to the Yuengling Ice Cream brand and additional acquisition rights for further business elements of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation of these rights is to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

