BTU Metals Corp.: Vic Bradley Joins BTU Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) announces the appointment of Mr. Victor Bradley to its Board of Directors effective immediately to assist in guiding the Company with regards to both the Dixie Halo gold project located in Red Lake, Ontario as well as its project portfolio located in Ireland.

Educated in England, Vic is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 50 years experience in the mining industry, including more than 15 years with Cominco Ltd. and McIntyre Mines Ltd. in a wide variety of senior financial positions from Controller to Chief Financial Officer.

Over the past 30 years Vic has founded, financed and operated several mining and advanced stage exploration and development companies, including the original Yamana Gold Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and Nevoro Inc. (sold to Starfield Resources).

Vic founded the original Yamana in early 1994, and served as President and CEO and then Chairman of the Board and Lead Director until 2008. He served as Chairman of Osisko Mining Corp from November 2006 up to its sale for $4.1 billion to Agnico Eagle and Yamana in June, 2014. Osisko unlocked the porphyry gold target at Malartic and, in 6 years from first drill hole to commercial production, created the largest open pit gold mine in Canada. He served as a director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (spun out of the Osisko Mining sale) from June, 2014 to May, 2018 and as chairman ?of Nevada Copper Corp. from February, 2012 to February, 2017. He now serves as Chairman of Osisko Bermuda Ltd., Osisko Gold Royalties offshore subsidiary that controls all of its assets outside of North America.

Vic has significant experience in corporate acquisitions and has participated in numerous equity and debt financings for projects around the world. In accepting this position Vic said "I take great pleasure in joining Mike England and Paul Wood to help in unlocking the value in BTU's significant land position in what looks to be a new Red Lake gold discovery district."

"We welcome Victor to our Board and look forward to his contributions and guidance to advance BTU's substantial land position in the exciting new Dixie area in the Red Lake district." stated Paul Wood, CEO of BTU.

The Company has granted Mr. Bradley 400,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

BTU Metal's is a TSX Venture listed junior mining company with a focus on its Dixie Halo gold project in Ontario. Investors are urged to visit www.btumetals.com for more information on our projects.

