Membership in innovation hub enables OutSystems to drive low-code adoption in manufacturing sector

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code platform for rapid application development, today announced that it has joined the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), enabling it to deliver cutting-edge innovation through its low-code application development platform to the UK's biggest manufacturers.

The MTC is an innovation hub that develops manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile, low risk environment. OutSystems collaboration with the MTC will enable it to work alongside manufacturing powerhouses such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Unilever, BAE Systems, and Siemens.

Nick Pike, VP UK&I, OutSystems, comments: "Right now there is pent up demand within manufacturers who are trying to introduce web, mobile, and IoT-connected apps across the sector but are being hampered by slow processes and legacy systems. As a result, development teams are seeking ways to innovate faster, and drive digital transformation projects forward quickly, without being encumbered by traditional environments and ways of working."

OutSystems foothold in the manufacturing sector will allow development teams to innovate at a much quicker rate and far more cost-effectively than previously, enabling them to build enterprise-grade applications in the following areas:

Internet of Things (IoT)/Industry 4.0

Artificial Intelligence technology

Mobile apps for production line, field service and logistics staff

Systems of engagement for customers, staff and business partners

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Legacy modernisation

"Bringing OutSystems low-code platform to organisations within the MTC provides this sector with a great opportunity to develop applications in a faster and more cost-effective way. We're truly excited to be part of the MTC, helping to drive forward the UK's global leading role in the manufacturing sector and deliver competitive advantage, which has never been more important than it is today," adds Nick Pike.

As a member of the MTC, OutSystems will be able to commission its own fully-funded projects, as well as engage in MTC's Core Research Programme, which provides access to an annual collaborative research scheme worth more than £2m+, where research outputs are shared. This will enable OutSystems to demonstrate the value of low-code as the Centre experiments with different methods of bringing products to market, all in a cost-efficient way.

The MTC is also actively engaged in external research programmes with Innovate UK and Horizon2020. OutSystems' membership provides an ideal opportunity to bid for major R&D projects in the UK and worldwide manufacturing sector, opening up further collaborative opportunities with the biggest players in the industry.

Craig Stevens, Chief Digital Engineer at the MTC added: "It's fantastic to have OutSystems join the MTC. As a global leader in low-code rapid application development, its knowledge and experience will only benefit our wider-partner network. We look forward to further strengthening this relationship in the future."

- ENDS -

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster.

OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems.

Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005474/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Michael Bartley (UK)

+44 (0) 1189 497736

michael@c8consulting.co.uk