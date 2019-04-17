sprite-preloader
Carnival PLC - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

London, April 16

Results of Annual General Meeting and Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI (April 17, 2019) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings this week in London, England, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.


