17.04.2019 | 15:20
ACCESSWIRE

Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies to Present At Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference May 1 in Las Vegas

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase investor conference Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the at the conference day May 2, 2019.

The presentation will be given at 10:30 a.m. May 1 by David Neibert, Concierge Technologies' Chief Operations Officer. The conference will be held at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together publicly traded microcap companies with investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for company presentations, one-on-one meetings and networking. Those interested in attending the conference may register at: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

For more information about Concierge Technologies, contact:

Roger S. Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5980
rpondel@pondel.com

For more information about Planet MicroCap 2019, contact:

Robert Kraft
424-227-9018
rkraft@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc.



