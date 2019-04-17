Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets) - Important Shareholder Update

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Emergent Health Corp. (the "Company") purpose of this Press Release is to further update our shareholders:

The Company is in the process of developing a reverse Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) business model. Instead of buying shares or ownership in other companies as done by Berkshire Hathaway, the Company intends to develop divisions or subsidiaries that if and when successful, would then later become publicly owned thus possibly increasing the Book Value and adding potential income value to the Company. One such example is our network marketing division, known as JDI Life https://jdilifeteam.jdilife.com. This division, soft launched in January 2019, has grown on average up to 25% per month in Distributors from a small base. Of interest, a key new product in this division is a proprietary CBD Plus capsule which appears to be unique in the growing CBD market place. The Company is optimistic continued growth could continue, and at same time can offer no guarantee. As another example, the Company has formed Emergent Medical Foods, Inc., a WY corporation (the "Medical Food Sub"), as a subsidiary. The goal is to test and market its licensed, patented NutraCan product as a medical food for Nutritional Support for Cancer patients and attempt to prove that it can also improve quality of life of such people so afflicted. The Medical Food Sub could also become a publicly traded company at some future time, if and when successful. The Company intends to release more information about the Medical Food Sub in the future. Nothing stated about the Medical Food Sub is intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. The Company Founder has filed a Provisional Patent (Compositions for Treating Kidney Disease Provisional Application No. 62/832328). The intention is to license the Company to market the innovations of this patent which could be beneficial to those with renal disease. Over 600,000 people are on renal dialysis. In addition, one of three diabetic patients and one out of five hypertensive patients has some stage of renal disease according to the National Kidney Foundation. The Company has at this time purchased 49,000 free trading shares of its current free trading shares of 2,120,594 shares in CEDE (Street Name). The remaining 52,809,406 shares and future shares which are not in Street Name are not eligible for conversion to Street Name until the Company has Current Information posted at OTC Markets. At such time the Company is considering working with its shareholders to establish some kind of registered liquidity event if and when the market becomes more liquid, and if feasible. The company intends to continue to work diligently towards current status on OTC Markets.

The Company hopes shareholders will find this Press Release informative as to its intentions.

About Emergent Health Corp.

Emergent Health Corp., a diversified biotechnology firm, is focused on the health and wellness industry. With patented, patent pending and proprietary nutritionally designed products, Emergent believes it is positioning itself as a leader in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and/or Health as defined by the National Institute of Health

