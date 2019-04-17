Approval Expedites Production of Large, Diverse, Unique Portfolio of Cannabis Strains

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - One World Pharma Inc. (OTC Pink: OWPC), a fully licensed cannabis cultivator and manufacturer based in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has been granted permission by ICA (Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario) to begin cultivating 13 proprietary high THC cannabis strains and 2 high CBD strains. The approval greatly expedites One World Pharma's efforts as one of the first cultivators of scale in the highly desirable Colombian production environment.

OWP's next step will be to put these strains through characterization tests to confirm their genetic attributes, in particular local environments. After successful characterization tests OWP will register these cannabis strains and genetics and be in a position to cultivate for commercial purposes. OWP anticipates getting permission to put additional strains through this process during the year.

The approval allows One World Pharma to pursue cultivation for fifteen unique cannabis strains, thirteen THC and two CBD as the next step in the characterization and registration process. Upon completion of registration, the fifteen strains would immediately give One World Pharma one of the largest genetic portfolios in Colombia. The Company also has a significant portfolio of strains to follow-up with after the anticipated registration of this initial 15 strains. These initial strains include the best of the New World and the Old World, including many heritage Colombian strains that go back many generations.

"We are most pleased to take this enormous next step in bringing a diverse portfolio of unique genetics to the international cannabis market with strains that will go from zero THC and high CBD, to high THC in excess of 30%," stated Brian Moore, Chief Operating Officer, One World Pharma. "The Company, through its early recognition of the vast Colombian opportunity, by establishing and maintaining excellent and compliant relations with our regulators and the talented indigenous people, has prepared itself to not just participate here but to lead. We intend to create an unparalleled portfolio of strains that will expedite our mission to be a leading supplier of the highest quality cannabis ingredients to the global markets."

One World Pharma Inc. is the U.S. parent company of One World Pharma S.A.S, a licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, which it expects to begin harvesting in the first quarter of 2019. The company intends to supply the highest quality cannabis and hemp derivatives in crude oil, distillate and isolate forms for industrial scale production to serve global cannabis demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GMP and ISO standards.

