CENTOGENE AG: CENTOGENE Appoints AI Industry Leader Dr. Carsten Ullrich as Director of Artificial Intelligence

Research Fellow from German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence to Lead Team Driving Solutions for Pharmaceutical Partners

ROSTOCK and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / CENTOGENE today announced the appointment of Dr. Carsten Ullrich, Ph.D. as Director of Artificial Intelligence to lead the company's efforts in using AI to discover new insights, accelerate biomarker development, and drive solutions for pharmaceutical companies. The company's AI initiative is also instrumental in enhancing diagnostic effectiveness and quality.

With more than 15 years of experience working in the AI field, Dr. Ullrich most recently served as an Associate Head of a research lab and Senior Researcher at the renowned German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI GmbH), one of the largest nonprofit contract research institutes for software technology based on AI methods. Dr. Ulrich was appointed a DFKI Research Fellow in 2018 for his outstanding scientific achievements and special accomplishments in technology transfer. He is also an associate researcher at the e-learning lab of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"The work we do at CENTOGENE - partnering with pharmaceutical companies to transform global genetic data into solutions and treatment for rare disease patients - has been accelerating at an exponential rate with the use of AI," said Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE. "We were an early adopter in leveraging AI to accelerate biomarker development and automate a number of our processes, and Dr. Ullrich will play a critical role in leading our team's efforts in expanding the application of AI to drive our role in developing solutions for our pharmaceutical partners - ultimately helping to end the diagnostic odyssey for our patients."

"CENTOGENE is a global leader in transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions, and joining the team is a tremendous opportunity to lead the next stage of AI-driven research and accelerate the development of new orphan drugs." said Dr. Ullrich.

CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including our epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity, and our innovative biomarkers.

As one of the largest rare disease companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and creating hope for patients with rare diseases and their families.

