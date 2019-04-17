Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Equips PartnerSelect Customers with Law Firm Analytics

Solution enables attorneys to gain insight into firm's performance across carriers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a new offering to its Legal Solutions platform, PartnerSelect - Law Firm Analytics. The new capabilities are designed to help law firms manage carrier relationships and gain insight into case assignments, performance and billing compliance.



Bottomline's PartnerSelect network provides insurance carriers and law firms a single platform to interact with ease and manage all information regarding their relationship. In addition, PartnerSelect allows law firms to generate new business by highlighting their experience and expertise and strengthen existing relationships by making it easier to manage assignments and align their services to client needs.

The new offering provides quick access to actionable data in Bottomline's legal solutions platform. Law firms will be able to enhance their compliance with client guidelines, reduce billing deductions and manage results, improving client retention and gaining additional assignments. In addition, users have the ability to export underlying data from these dashboards, allowing them to use their data outside of PartnerSelect.

"With the industry's increasing focus on performance metrics, our Law Firm Analytics product allows firms to leverage billing and case data to improve the service they provide to clients, as well as compliance and overall operations," said John Kelly, General Manager, Legal Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "It's a big step forward for both firms and their clients."

