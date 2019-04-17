Clarks Partners with WHISHWORKS to Fuel Innovation Faster

Iconic footwear brand builds application network to optimise supply chain operations

WINDSOR, England, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft strategic partner and Big Data specialist, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by international shoe manufacturer and retailer Clarks, to help optimise supply chain operations and create a truly connected and automated environment using MuleSoft's Anypoint PlatformTM.

Based in Street, Somerset, Clarks' distribution centre for the UK and the EU ships on average 75,000 pairs of shoes per day. As part of its global business transformation initiative, Clarks procured a new warehouse management application suite and deployed Anypoint Platform to enable efficiency and innovation across the supply chain. Clarks turned to WHISHWORKS to help design an API-led strategy to modernise their warehouse management and distribution centre, and ensure the efficient integration of their new application suite, without disrupting day-to-day operations.

WHISHWORKS is helping Clarks replace existing point-to-point integrations and lengthy processes, by building an application network that can quickly incorporate new technologies and respond to changing business and consumer demands. The integration of their new Warehouse Management System is just the start of a series of programmes that Clarks plan to launch.

"Merchandise Financial Planning is a significant programme that Clarks and WHISHWORKS are working on", commented Guy Mason, CIO at Clarks. "Our goal is to implement a global merchandise planning solution that will replace multiple legacy systems across many business functions, creating a step change in the global annual planning of fifty million pairs of shoes across price, product and location."

"With the global supply chain becoming more complex and competitive, it is no longer a case of simply stocking shelves and waiting for shoppers to come rushing through the doors. Rapid developments in technology are changing the game and it is no longer a matter of big business versus small, but rather, faster versus slower. Clarks is a modern example of a really big brand that is on the path of getting really fast," Guy Mason continued.

"Retail is getting complicated. To be successful, companies utilise a host of different platforms, systems and applications that require many time-consuming and costly integrations. We are excited about the opportunity to help Clarks reduce the complexity and time required to innovate, bringing significant cost savings and faster time-to-value," said Edward Davies, VP of Sales at WHISHWORKS.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data , and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes Ipas , ESB , and a unified solution for API management , design and publishing.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

About WHISHWORKS [www.whishworks.com]

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specializing in systems integration and Big Data analytics since 2008. The company works with an ecosystem of systems integration and Big Data partners, including MuleSoft, Hortonworks, Map and Cloudera, to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation. Over the years WHISHWORKS has helped hundreds of businesses access, control and monetize their data becoming the partner of choice for data-driven organizations.

