PowerHouse Energy has signed an agreement with Waste2Tricity for the initial engineering phases of a project that will potentially lead to the first commercial waste-to-energy plant deploying PowerHouse's proprietary DMG technology. This will be based at Peel Environmental's £700m Protos energy hub in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Once operational, the plant will generate electricity and potentially hydrogen for fuel cell electric vehicles using unrecyclable plastic waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

