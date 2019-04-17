Blended Perspectives Inc.: Blended Perspectives Contributed to Improving Build Performance by 500 Percent for Equitable Bank With Atlassian Cloud Tools

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Blended Perspectives was engaged by Equitable Bank (EQ Bank) to assist with modernizing its Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), using Atlassian tools. Equitable Bank (EQ Bank) required both an audit-compliant and functional SDLC to support both Kanban and Agile methodologies. The overall initiative around processes and tools had a significant improvement in performance and standardization for the whole IT organization.

According to Dan Broten (VP of Technology), the overall initiative, of which the Atlassian tools design and implementation by Blended Perspectives played a significant role in the modernization and growth of our Application Development department. Bene?ts observed over the past 1.5 years:

Tripled the size of the organization and the number of concurrent projects/sprints with the processes established 1.5 years ago.

Dramatic improvement in production release controls via integrated version release notes; closed known audit deficiencies with the best in class framework.

Doubled the amount of production releases (per month) in one year. Goal to double again this coming year.

500 percent more builds per day with revised agile methodology and scaling of people and tech. Goal to double again this coming year.

A key factor in selecting the Atlassian tools was the availability of a cloud solution, enabling a more streamlined process working with external development partners. This has enabled collaboration ?exibility with partners and vendors to signi?cantly contribute to increased productivity and results. Apart from Atlassian tools used for implementation, Confluence, Jira Software, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Core, Blended Perspectives worked with additional software partners including //Seibert/Media - Draw.io, Comalatech, Easy Agile, SmartBear and SoftwarePlant.

"Blended was able to work e?ectively with our Delivery and Operations teams to implement best practices, end-to-end development tools and its con?gurations-based processes and approaches, which were instrumental in our forward progress." - Dan Broten, VP of Technology

Blended Perspectives is Canada's largest Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, providing consulting, managed hosting, installation, data migration, performance tuning and certified Atlassian training. We have deep expertise in all Atlassian products with certified experts covering the full lifecycle for SDLC, Service Desk and broader business application support. Founded in 2007 after years of experience serving clients in Canada, Europe, USA and Australia, Blended Perspectives' mission is to enable corporations to unleash the power of their teams and to leverage the true potential of their businesses via enhanced tools and processes.

Equitable Bank (EQ Bank) is a Canadian bank founded in 1970. The bank provides residential and commercial real estate lending services. In 2013, it became a Schedule I Bank o?ering savings products. It is now Canada's ninth largest independent bank, with more than $25 billion in assets under management.

