The global car wax market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005390/en/

The global car wax market will post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global car wax market is that car waxing has become an essential part of car maintenance services, as it provides protection as well as maintains a showroom-like finish of the car, which is a crucial factor in enhancing the resale value. For instance, it is expected that professional detailing can boost the resale value of the vehicle by about 15%. Hence, more and more customers prefer car waxing as most buyers of these vehicles are very particular about maintaining their vehicles, which encourages them to use car wax to keep the vehicles in a gleaming condition. Additionally, many market vendors are manufacturing and selling premium-grade car wax to achieve a rich shine and increase profits. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This global car wax market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth during 2019-2023.

Global car wax market: Development of luxury-grade car wax

The developments in car wax is not just restricted to its form; some vendors are targeting super-rich customers who buy luxury vehicles by developing luxury-grade car wax. The luxury car wax offered by several vendors give a golden shimmer and can protect the car for up to four months. Additionally, the demand for this luxury car wax is very high among luxury cars manufactured by OEMs such as Porsche SA, Rolls Royce SA, and others. These vendors are also offering various types of car wax in their product portfolio, wherein it provides a varied result, from a high gloss finish for a classic car to a durable protector for a four-wheel drive.

"The demand for luxury-grade wax mostly arises from high-net-worth individuals. High-net-worth individuals play a significant role in elevating the demand for luxury vehicles, especially super-luxury cars. Therefore, the significant growth in the luxury vehicle market will result in the growth of the luxury-grade car wax segment," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global car wax market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global car wax market by type (synthetic wax and natural wax) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of over 5%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005390/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com