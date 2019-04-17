The global crab market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005444/en/

The global crab market will post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The foodservice industry is growing at a rapid pace across the world due to factors such as innovation and customization in menus, rising demand for gluten-free food, increasing demand for nutritious meals, aggressive marketing campaigns, and the emergence of numerous foodservice outlets. As the foodservice industry is the major end-user of crabs, the growth in the foodservice sector will directly propel the growth of the crab market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth in online market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global crab market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global crab market: Growth in online market

The e-commerce market has brought about a revolution in almost every industry vertical, and the crab market is no exception. The sales of fish and seafood products such as crabmeat are increasing significantly through online and e-commerce channels. These platforms support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. For instance, Ocean Executive is a B2B marketplace that connects seafood companies across the supply chain, from fishermen, processors, and wholesalers to grocery stores and large restaurant chains. At the B2C level, vendors in the market offer products on their websites or through established e-commerce sites like Amazon. With customers increasingly adopting online shopping due to convenience and flexibility, vendors in the crab market have immense opportunities to target Internet-savvy customers and venture into the growing online retail format.

"Crab offers a myriad of health benefits, as it contains substantial amounts of minerals, proteins, and vitamins. It is low in saturated fats and is a significant source of docosahexaenoic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, and eicosapentaenoic acid. Crab also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can be beneficial for people with arthritis. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware of these health benefits of crab, which will propel the demand for crab during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global crab market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global crab market by end-user (foodservice and retail) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The foodservice segment held the largest crab market share in 2018. Crab dishes are gaining immense popularity in many fast-casual and quick-service restaurants around the world. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the expansion of fast-casual seafood restaurant chains.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of seafood foodservice chains in the US, and Canada.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005444/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com