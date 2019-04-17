SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their credit risk management study for a financial services company

Project background

The company wanted to ensure adequate controls over credit risk by analyzing different sources of credit risk such as foreign exchange transactions, swaps, bonds, equities, and interbank transactions. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement were as follows:

Objective 1: The company wanted to address the largest source of credit risk i.e., loans apart from managing other financial instruments.

"Credit risk management helps companies to maintain credit risk exposure within acceptable parameters. It allows effective credit risk modelling and offers real-time analysis of risks," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a well-established financial services institution - improved their credit risk management and reduced bad debt by adapting credit management strategies. The solution offered helped them to:

Enhance the credit-granting process by identifying customers who were over-indebted or on the verge of becoming over-indebted.

Build an appropriate credit administration, measurement, and monitoring process.

Outcome: The solution offered by experts at SpendEdge helped the financial services firm to devise credit risk strategies and extend the appropriate amount of credit to qualified buyers. This increased incremental credit loss savings and minimized costs for the company. The solution offered, helped the client to determine the financial position of their customers and ensure responsible lending.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

