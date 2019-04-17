Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2019 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 April 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 April 2019.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.1p Global Equity Income Shares 2.4p Managed Liquidity Shares nil Balanced Risk Allocation Shares nil

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 April 2019