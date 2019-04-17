sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.04.2019 | 16:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 17

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2019 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 April 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 April 2019.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares2.1p
Global Equity Income Shares2.4p
Managed Liquidity Sharesnil
Balanced Risk Allocation Sharesnil

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
17 April 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire