Industrivärden, AB: Communiqué from Industrivärden's 2019 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting was held on April 17, 2019, at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm, at which the following resolutions were made, among other things.

The Annual General Meeting set the dividend at SEK 5.75 per share (5.50). The record date for payment of the dividend was set at April 23, 2019. Dividends are expected to be paid out via Euroclear Sweden AB on April 26, 2019.

Fredrik Lundberg, Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Bengt Kjell, Nina Linander, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors on Industrivärden's board. Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Deloitte AB as auditing firm.

The Annual General Meeting voted in favor of the Board's proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden. The share savings program makes up the form of long-term variable salary and corresponds in all material respects to the program approved by the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Information about the Annual General Meeting is available from the Company and on Industrivärden's website: www.industrivarden.net, under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, Sweden, April 17, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Industrivärden, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information provided herein was submitted for publication at 4.20 p.m. (CET) on April 17, 2019.

Attachment