The solar manufacturer has revealed plans to invest around $875 million in production capacity for monocrystalline ingots, wafers and cells - and expects to raise a chunk of the cost with a shares issue this week.Chinese monocrystalline PV manufacturer Longi has announced plans to expand production capacity with the help of a rights issue that is expected to complete this week. The Xi'an-based company hopes to raise RMB3.88 billion ($580 million) from the release of new share capital and is likely to put most of that windfall towards the RMB5.85 billion cost of two new factories. Longi announced ...

