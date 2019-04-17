Lubrizol to Feature New Bio TPU Grades for 3D Printing and Molded Parts at Plastteknik Fair 2019

News Release

Lubrizol to Feature New Bio TPUTM Grades for 3D Printing and Molded Parts at Plastteknik Fair 2019

Cleveland, Ohio April 17, 2019 - Lubrizol Engineered Polymers and Bjørn Thorsen A/S, their Nordics distributor, will be presenting high-performing Bio TPUTM (thermoplastic polyurethane) portfolio and new launches at the upcoming Plastteknik fair in Malmö, Sweden May 8-9 at booths C.06 and C.07.

High-performing PearlthaneTM ECO solutions, part of Lubrizol's Bio TPUTM portfolio for molding and extrusion applications, show excellent results in transparency, durability and flexibility, as well as very good hydrolysis resistance. The Bio TPUTM offering was recently expanded with a new aliphatic TPU development that is color-stable and highly resistant to staining and UV, and a grade for 3D Printing commercialized under the name: Estane 3D F95A-030 BR ECO TPU. This new Estane 3D ECO TPU has a broad printing window, is compatible with standard support materials and produces highly transparent 3D printed parts.

David Pascual, Global 3DP marketing manager states that: "Focused on a sustainable future, Lubrizol is pleased to offer a new 3DP material for fused filament fabrication based on renewable sources and market demand. Without compromising performance, our 3DP portfolio is expanding quickly and delivering value in diverse applications and meeting the requirements for new and advanced materials and technologies for sustainable development".

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers



With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com) .

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers and Bjørn Thorsen unveil bio-based* polymers at Plastteknik 2019.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

