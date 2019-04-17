Learning Engagement Platform Creator 360Learning Secures $41 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth in North America and the U.K.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning engagement platform 360Learning, where leaders and learners connect and collaborate to create a continuous work and learning environment, announced today it has secured a $41 million Series B investment from Bpifrance, Hi Inov - Dentressangle, XAnge, Educapital, and ISAI.



The investment will enable 360Learning to consolidate its leadership position in its home market of France while fueling its growth strategy in the U.K. and North America.

"We're in an aggressive market expansion phase, fueled by growing global demand for 360Learning solutions," said 360Learning Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hernandez. "Today's financing accelerates 360Learning's ability to carry out that growth strategy into major markets in the U.S. and U.K. Our focus remains on innovative learning and development (L&D) solutions, best-in-class customer experiences, and world-class leadership."

Founded in 2013, 360Learning has a growing base of 150 employees and serves more than 1,200 enterprises across 160 countries. The latest round of funding will be used to:

Stimulate growth in the U.K. and North America, markets where the company has already added flagship brands Kingfisher, Pizza Hut, and Air Canada

Build local-market presence with talent and offices in New York City and London

Accelerate product innovation, while doubling the size of research and development investments

360Learning is a unique, uplifting collective adventure that provides learning executives with the tools to deliver a decentralized model of course creation and knowledge sharing that is rooted in the business - expanding and growing an organization's network of skills and knowledge. Learners collaborate in social environments, participate in learning communities, and are actively engaged in the content because it's bite-size, collaborative, and fun. Think Instagram of learning -- Instagram disrupted the photo-editing market by making everyone an expert with easy and accessible software. Now anyone can upload a photo, edit it, add filters and effects ultra-quickly, and push it to their communities. In the same regard, 360Learning has disrupted the workplace learning experience. With the 360Learning engagement platform, everyone can create a course, make it look compelling, and share it with their communities of learners.

"As we spend more time online, organizations are recognizing the power of collaborative learning. In fact, 75% of learners say collaboration is the most important way they learn," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and founder of Bersin by Deloitte. "360Learning is a pioneering platform that delivers collaborative learning in a unique way and helps L&D teams embed collaboration into the flow of work."

360Learning opened its New York City office in 2018 and celebrated the opening of its London location in mid-March with new solutions and offers expected to be announced at the Association of Talent Development International Conference & Exposition in Washington, D.C., in May.

Learn more about 360Learning at www. 360learning .com .

About 360Learning

Become a learning organization with the 360Learning engagement platform, turning 5% of your workforce into leaders. Watch them quickly create the finest, most engaging courses. Let them collaborate with their peers and organically build strong communities of learners, for a visible business impact. http://www.360learning.com/



360Learning is a fast-booming scale-up serving 1200-plus enterprises across 160 countries from offices in Paris, New York City, and London. Our clients? They rely on leaders to continuously upskill their workforce and thrive in the collaborative knowledge economy.

