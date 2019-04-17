TECH5 SA: NIST Testing Ranks TECH5 Among the World's Best Performing Face Recognition Algorithms

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Recently released results from the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT 1:1 Ongoing), conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), rank TECH5 as one of the leading biometric technology companies in the world. "Ranking second in the VISA category, the largest database in NIST testing, confirms our experience and excellence in biometric technologies as well as the top quality of our research and development teams," comments Rahul Parthe, Chairman and Co-founder of TECH5. "We continue to invest heavily in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning techniques to keep improving our world class Face, Finger and Iris core algorithms. Our mission is to develop large scale systems that address and solve real world problems."

The FRVT is an ongoing evaluation of more than 100 face algorithms submitted by biometric technology providers from all over the world. NIST benchmarks the algorithms by measuring their performance on the automatic recognition of face images, while checking for errors when comparing and verifying different types of images from visa applications as well as random photojournalism images etc.

TECH5 (Technology for Inclusion) is a Swiss Technology company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with subsidiary offices in the USA and ASIA. The company is in the business of design, development and distribution of large-scale Identity Management solutions. Their mission is to empower customers to build effective and responsible digital identity management solutions secured by biometrics and put the control of identity usage in the hands of the authorized owner in order to facilitate inclusion into fundamental programs such as financial services and Government benefit schemes.

Current ongoing projects include large deployments in National ID, Fintech, Border Control, Law enforcement and Surveillance. All three in-house developed algorithms, Iris, Finger and Face, are NIST-listed and have been tested on databases in excess of 80 million records in global deployments. TECH5 algorithms, ABIS and Authentication platforms are marketed through a global network of Integration partners. To learn more, visit www.tech5.ai

A copy of the full report can be found here: https://www.nist.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2019/04/15/frvt_report_2019_04_12.pdf

