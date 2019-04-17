TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Announces AGM Date and New Nominees to Board of Directors

~Board nominees include Paul Geyer, Jan Lederman & Robert Napoli; Michael Volker and James Pratt to retire from the Board~

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TCA / OTC: TIMCF) today announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 14th at 10:00am, at Room C300, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC. Matters to be addressed at this AGM include changes to the composition of the Board of Directors and re-appointment of the auditors.

Jan Lederman, of Valhalla Private Equity, Paul Geyer, of Discovery Parks and Nimbus Synergies, and Robert Napoli, of Promerita Capital Partners, have been nominated to TIMIA's Board of Directors and have been added to the Company's slate of Directors at its upcoming AGM in May. Mike Volker, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and James Pratt will not be standing for re-election and are retiring from the Board to pursue other interests. It is expected that Howard Atkinson, a current director, will be appointed by the Board to the Chairman position following the AGM.

"TIMIA is at a key inflection point of its growth, and Paul, Jan and Robert will strengthen our board through this next phase of the Company's evolution," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "These new board members bring executive experience from private equity organizations, U.S. public companies, and technology lending, making them a great strategic fit for the Board of TIMIA."

Further information on the full Board slate can be obtained in the Information Circular, which has been filed on SEDAR.

"Michael Volker's deep expertise and experience in the Canadian private technology company eco-system has been invaluable," added Walkinshaw. "His leadership role in local, national and international angel associations, as well as other angel investment organizations, has provided deep insights into the current status of the private technology company eco-system."

"James Pratt provided experience and deeply-valued counsel to TIMIA over the past 6 years," said Walkinshaw. "His financial and operational guidance, through acting as CFO for most of that period, has created value for our shareholders. We wish both Michael and James the very best in their new adventures."

Biography of New Directors

Jan Lederman

Jan is a Co-Founder & President of Valhalla Private Equity and a Director at Genome Canada. She is a past Chair of the Board of Governors at the University of Manitoba; retired senior partner at Thompson Dorfman Sweatman, LLP; and a co-founder of Innovate Manitoba, a private sector led non-profit formed to drive innovation, accelerate startup growth, and stimulate access to capital in Manitoba. Jan is an active angel investor and a Director of a number of startups. Jan practiced business law for 30 years and retired as a partner of Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP in 2015. In practice, Jan focused on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, startups, investment, and finance. Jan was for many years named to the Best Lawyers in Canada in Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Leveraged Buy-Outs and Private Equity Law. In addition to her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor, Jan holds a Certificate from the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School and a Blue Belt in Innovation Engineering. Jan was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Award in 2012 and the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Award in 2002 in recognition for her contributions to the community. In 2018 she was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award of Excellence by the University of Manitoba.

Paul Geyer

Paul Geyer is a successful Medtech Entrepreneur, experienced Board member, Angel Investor and Venture Capitalist. Over the past 27 years as an investor and serial entrepreneur, Paul has built several successful companies, including Mitroflow International Inc., Neovasc Inc. and LightIntegra Technology Inc. Paul is well known for his work supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs and future leaders of the tech industry. His passion for giving back is seen in the many board roles he has held, including: Administrative Chair, LightIntegra Technology Inc.; Chairman of the Board, Neovasc Inc.; G7 Fellow, Creative Destruction Labs - CDL West; Board of Directors, Entrepreneurship at UBC; Board of Directors, BCTECH; Advisory Council Member, UBC Engineering, Applied Science; and Industry Advisory Council, UBC Electrical Engineering department. In 2010 Paul was awarded the British Columbia Angel Investor of the year, and in 2011 he received the BC Life Sciences Leadership Award. He holds a B.A.Sc, Electrical Engineering from The University of British Columbia (1983 - 1988) and Certified Director, Certified Director Program, UCLA Anderson School of Management (2006), Canadian Securities Course (1988).

Robert Napoli

Robert is co-founder and managing director of Promerita Capital Partners, and has twenty years of experience in corporate finance and investment. For the past fourteen years, Robert has focused on subordinated debt, mezzanine and equity investing. He has completed over 80 deals across various industries, including buyouts, acquisitions and growth financing. Prior to Promerita Group, Robert was co-founder and vice president of First West Capital, an institutionally backed subordinated debt and mezzanine finance provider for small and medium sized companies. Robert previously held executive roles in investment management and corporate finance with other leading global and regional firms including Vancity Capital & PricewaterhouseCoopers. Robert is the past President of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), BC Chapter, the middle market deal association for corporate finance and M&A professionals. He holds two Honours Degrees in Commerce and Law from Monash University, Australia along with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment, is a CPA-CA in Canada and Australia and is a former adviser to the Accounting Standards Board of Canada (AcSB) on Accounting Standards for Private Enterprises (ASPE).

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 million to $10 million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

For more information, please contact:

Darren Seed

Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications

Mike Walkinshaw, CEO

TIMIA Capital Corporation

(604) 398-8839

IR@timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the expected appointment of Howard Atkinson to the Chairman position. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to TIMIA's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although TIMIA has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of TIMIA. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. TIMIA undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: TIMIA Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542251/TIMIA-Announces-AGM-Date-and-New-Nominees-to-Board-of-Directors