OSE has seen several positive developments in its pipeline over the past few months including the initiation of three new partnered clinical trials: a Phase I study with OSE-127 (Servier), a Phase I study with BI 765063 (previously OSE-172, Boehringer Ingelheim) and a Phase II study with Tedopi in pancreatic cancer (GERCOR). Two milestones were triggered totalling €19.5m, and an extra €7.5m is expected in H119 from BI. OSE also announced a new bispecific platform (pre-clinical), which it plans to feed with novel targets identified from a new collaboration with Léon Bérard Cancer Center. Our valuation is slightly higher at €190m or €12.8/share.

