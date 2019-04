CLIQ Digital experienced a weak Q3, given a lower CLIQ factor, which undermined the potential recovery in H2 expected at the interim results. Having retrenched marketing spend and focused on integrating acquisitions, marketing is back on an upward trend and the customer base value has increased from Q318 to Q418, as expected. This has given management the confidence to guide to a better 2019. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers.

