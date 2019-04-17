ECA: ECA Group publishes its 2018 Registration document

ECA Group has filed its 2018 Registration document (in French) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 17 April 2019.

The 2018 Registration document includes notably:

the Annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the description of the share buyback program;

and the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on 6 June 2019 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

This Registration document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available (in French) on ECA Group's website (https://www.ecagroup.com/en/investors/documents).

Next financial release:

Publication of first quarter 2019 revenue on 25 April 2019 after stock market opening.

Follow us:

https://www.ecagroup.com/en/news-stories

Disclaimer

This press release could contain statements on past events and forward-looking statements including statements regarding future goals or targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations for results and future events.

Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All these risks and uncertainties could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and targets include, among other things: the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the press release; the strength of competition; the continuing growth of the market; currency fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; raw material price fluctuations; armed conflicts or political instability; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, rules, regulation or enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technology changes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key personnel; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; supply chain and manufacturing bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.).

Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Registration document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other non-anticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors could also have material adverse effect on our targets.

ECA Group

Recognized for its expertise in robotics, automation systems, simulation and industrial processes, ECA Group has been developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments since 1936. Its product offering is designed for an international client base that is demanding, both in terms of safety and effectiveness. The Group's main markets are in the defense, maritime, aeronautics, simulation, industrial and energy sectors.

In 2018, the Group reported revenue of €102.1 million across its three divisions: Robotics, Aerospace and Simulation.

ECA Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

ECA Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C.

ISIN Code: FR0010099515

Ticker Code: ECASA - Bloomberg Code: ECASA:FP

Contacts

Actus Finance

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investors Relations

T: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr

Manon CLAIRET

Press relations

T: +33(0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

ECA Group

Raphaël GORGE

Chairman

T: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 80

Guenaël GUILLERME

Chief Executive Officer

T: +33 (0)4 94 08 90 00

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF