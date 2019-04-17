Business Reporter: The Power of Energy Storage

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Sonic's Demand Response Module transforms the energy network, by providing a more innovative way to improve grid stability.

The national grid has a wealth of expectations to satisfy; some of these entails reducing air pollutions and charging electric cars. This increase in electricity demand requires a more flexible and resilient energy network to accommodate the rising pressures.

Energy storage solutions such as Demand Response Network (DRM) delivers innovation as opposed to the more traditional infrastructure used for basic grid operation. The DRM imports and exports power from the grid, manages frequency and can respond to power demand in less than four milliseconds. Added benefits include voltage regulation, load shifting, and the ability to add additional storage when required, allowing networks to only invest in what they need.

With electrical energy playing a pivotal role in modern day living, energy storage is the solution to maintaining high living standards.

