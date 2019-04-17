Most popular US FemTech startup Flo Health signed a cooperation agreement with the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG)

REDWOOD CITY, California, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG) and Flo Health Inc. , the developer of Flo, an AI-powered women's health app, have signed a cooperation agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, experts from EBCOG and Flo will jointly develop educational content on a wide range of medical topics. Both parties believe that this cooperation will contribute to raising global awareness about female health. Flo aims to provide millions of users across the globe with evidence-based medical information. The partnership with EBCOG, a leading medical organization and thought leader in obstetrics and gynecology across the EU, will elevate the standards of information women receive every day in their Flo app.

"Allowing easier access to increasingly more accurate information on topics related to global women's health will be the main goal of this cooperation. EBCOG and Flo will excel in achieving this combination of facts. This partnership with Flo is, in fact, a perfect example of what the aims and objectives of EBCOG are, as stated in the 2nd article of its Constitution: to improve the health of women and their babies by seeking to achieve the highest possible standards of training and care in the field of obstetrics and gynecology," EBCOG's Secretary-General Nuno Martins said.

"The delivery of credible best-in-class content for our users is paramount for Flo. Flo users highly value the app's Health Insights component. Content in Flo is personalized, i.e. users receive daily articles and videos based on their goals and the body signals they log and track. The partnership with EBCOG is incredibly important for us because it will allow our users to receive the most credible information based on the most recent scientific findings. With Flo and EBCOG's joint efforts, we can make sure we deliver this information to the right people at the right time, allowing us to help people in the most effective way possible," Flo Chief Science Officer Anna Klepchukova said.

"We aim to provide a significant benefit to women's health and believe it can be delivered through the power of joint efforts. That is why we are cooperating with EBCOG, the leading medical organization in the EU that aims to improve the health of women and their babies, to provide our users with the most relevant and useful information based on the latest scientific achievements and thought leadership.

"In addition to cooperating on content creation, Flo Health will support EBCOG events and scientific projects of EBCOG members, which is a great opportunity for us to enhance our experience and share our learnings," Anna Klepchukova added.

About EBCOG

EBCOG is the Board of the Section of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of the Union Européenne des Médecins Spécialistes (UEMS). EBCOG has 4 Officers (Professor Jacky Nizard - President; Dr. Nuno Martins - Secretary-General; Professor Basil Tarlatzis - Vice President; and Professor Diethelm Wallwiener - Treasurer), an Executive Committee (including 5 Executive members representing Regions; the SCTA - Standing Committee on Training and Assessment; SCTR - Standing Committee on Training Recognition; SCE - Standing Committee on Examinations; ENTOG - the European Network of Trainees in Obstetrics and Gynaecology; 3 Working Groups - Position Statements, Congress, and Fellowships), and a Council made up of two national delegates from each of our 34 member countries.

About Flo Health

Flo Health, Inc. is the developer of Flo, an AI-powered women's health product that supports women during the entire reproductive period. Flo encompasses accurate cycle predictions, personalized daily insights, and a closed secure community of experts and peers. It is a one-stop health solution for women of all ages with various goals.

Flo is the most popular women's health app in the United States and Europe, based on installs* and monthly active audience**. The active monthly audience numbers over 28 million users. The app is currently available in 22 languages on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit the company's website.

* Installs Source: SensorTower

** Monthly Active Audience: AppAnnie

