WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
17.04.2019 | 17:17
(63 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal receives European Commission approval for the sale of several European steelmaking assets to Liberty House

17 April 2019, 17:00 CET - ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces that it has received European Commission ('EC') approval for the sale of several steelmaking assets to Liberty House Group. The assets form a divestment package the Company agreed with the European Commission ('EC') during its merger control investigation into the Company's acquisition of Ilva S.p.A.

Assets included within the divestment package are ArcelorMittal Ostrava (Czech Republic), ArcelorMittal Galati (Romania), ArcelorMittal Skopje (Macedonia), ArcelorMittal Piombino (Italy), ArcelorMittal Dudelange (Luxembourg) and several finishing lines at ArcelorMittal Liège (Belgium).

Transaction closing is anticipated to occur before the end of the first half of this year.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 17 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components peopleuse in theireveryday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 20 7543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


E-mail:

press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)
Phone:+44 20 7629 7988
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)