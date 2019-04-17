Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 17-Apr-2019 / 15:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/04/2019) of GBP58.7m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/04/2019) of GBP43.43m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/04/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 208.29p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 202.07p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 179.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (14.06)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.33p 14,500,000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.96% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 16/04/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8243 EQS News ID: 801383 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)