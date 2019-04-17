A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence study for a fashion retailer. The study highlights how the client was able to adequately allocate resources to meet the changing market requirements. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to curtail the losses incurred and enhance their profit margins by 22%.

Growing consumerism, inventory management, sustainability, millennial buying behavior, and entry of new players have increased challenges for fashion retailers. This has pressurized companies in the fashion retail industry to leverage a market intelligence study to drive change and flourish in the fast-changing industry.

The business challenge: The client is a well-known European fashion retail industry player. The company was facing a decline in their overall sales rate along with a dip in the frequency of shoppers. Hence, they decided to conduct a market intelligence study to understand the dynamism in the European fashion retail industry. With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client wanted to gauge customer behavior and keep track of market changes.

The solution offered: With the aid of Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was able to gain in-depth insights into the European retail industry. The market intelligence study helped the client uncover the reason behind their dipping sales rate. The solutions also empowered the client to adequately allocate resources to meet the changing market requirements. In a span of 4 months, the client was able to curtail the losses incurred and enhance their profit margins by 22%.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Create effective marketing strategies

Keep track of market changes

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying new market opportunities

Customizing their products and services

