The global drilling mud desander and desilter market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005621/en/

The global drilling mud desander and desilter market will post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the recovery of crude oil prices, there has been an increase in onshore and offshore drilling projects, which has encouraged oil and gas companies to invest in oil and gas projects to improve profitability. The growth in drilling activities will increase the number of active rigs for both onshore and offshore drilling. This will increase the demand for drilling-related equipment, including desanders and desilters. Thus, the increasing rig activity will propel the demand for drilling mud desander and desilter during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, advances in solids control equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global drilling mud desander and desilter market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global drilling mud desander and desilter market: Advances in solids control equipment

Desanders and desilters are undergoing several advances to improve the efficiency of the equipment and the process. Desanders have traditionally been using high erosion-resistant, reaction-bonded silicon carbide ceramics fabrication. However, the development of new fabrication techniques is bringing a step-change improvement in desanders. Wellhead desanders are being cast in a few ceramic rings, instead of manually grouting ceramic tiles. As a result, the diameter of the desanders reaches around 700 mm, which results in higher manufacturing efficiency, repeatability, and standardization. Solid control equipment is also improving in terms of size so that it can cater to the offshore segment efficiently as space availability is a concern in offshore drilling rigs.

"The environmental concerns about the negative impact of the drilling waste on aquatic and human life have increased. As a result, several international bodies have placed stronger restrictions on drilling companies and set certain environmental standards. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has placed restrictions on the discharge of drilling waste into oceans. Thus, the presence of stringent norms and regulations for drilling waste treatment is propelling the demand for drilling mud desander and desilter equipment," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global drilling mud desander and desilter market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global drilling mud desander and desilter market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The onshore segment held the largest drilling mud desander and desilter market share in 2018. Onshore E&P activities have been a critical part of oil and gas drilling owing to its lower cost of operation when compared with offshore E&P activities.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increase in drilling activities in the US, and the rise in demand for solids control equipment in drilling facilities.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005621/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com